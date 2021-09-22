NPGA is developing an Administrative Service for meeting the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements. NPGA will lessen the administrative burden of the 30+ steps and regulations mandated by ELDT. The ELDT mandate kicks-in February 7, 2022 for a Commercial Drivers’ License (CLD) or endorsement. The new regulation will require behind the wheel and classroom training before an individual can apply for a CDL. Specific documentation requirements, equipment and training verifications, instructor requirements, and more must be submitted FMCSA (along with each facility’s unique registration with FMCSA). NPGA can navigate the regulatory pathways and manage compliant records while you focus on getting your driver up to speed. Enable your drivers to learn at the right pace for them and see their skills develop; let NPGA maneuver through the regulatory burdens.

Give it a Test Drive – Join us at the NPGA booth to test the interactive training modules. See how NPGA can bring 30+ regulatory steps to 5 smooth transitions. See you at Booth #907 at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo, October 18-20, 2021 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.