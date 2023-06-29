Excerpted From This Week in Petroleum

U.S. gasoline inventories have been increasing since May 26, 2023, when they hit a low for 2023 (216.1 million barrels). Inventories on May 26 were also lower than the bottom of the previous five-year (2018–2022) range for this time of year and 18.3 million barrels (8%) lower than the previous five-year average (Figure 1). East Coast (PADD 1) gasoline inventories account for most of the national inventory growth despite refinery unit outages that are limiting regional gasoline production. Relatively high gasoline prices on the East Coast and falling freight rates are driving U.S. imports from Europe, which is driving the inventory increases. If gasoline demand remains near the bottom of recent norms for this time of year and if gasoline prices on the East Coast remain high, gasoline supplies on the East Coast should remain within the five-year range.

In the East Coast region, where gasoline consumption is typically higher than in other regions of the country, gasoline inventories were trending near or below the bottom of the previous five-year range until the past few weeks, when inventories began building (Figure 2). As of May 26, gasoline inventories in this region were 53.2 million barrels, which is within the previous five-year range but 9.4 million barrels (15%) below the previous five-year average for that time of year. Since May 26, however, both U.S. and East Coast inventories have increased. U.S. gasoline inventories increased by 5.9 million barrels (3%) between May 26 and June 23, reaching 222.0 million barrels, which is about the same as last year. East Coast gasoline inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels (5%) over the same period, reaching 55.7 million barrels, which is 2.3 million barrels (4%) more than at the same time last year.