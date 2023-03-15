Excerpted from This Week in Petroleum

U.S. crude oil exports averaged a record 3.6 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2022, a 22% increase (640,000 b/d) from 2021 (Figure 1). The number of destinations for U.S. crude oil exports in 2022 decreased from 39 to 38. South Korea received the largest share (10.3%, or 371,000 b/d) for the first time, followed by the Netherlands (10.2%, or 368,000 b/d) and the UK (9.6%, or 347,000 b/d). U.S. exports to India (the top export destination in 2021) and China (the top export destination in 2020) declined the most, as Western sanctions on Russia’s crude oil exports shifted trade patterns. These decreases were more than offset by increases to other destinations, particularly in Europe. The growth in U.S. crude oil exports was driven by increased U.S. crude oil production, releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and increased global demand for alternatives to Russia’s crude oil.

Asia and Oceania was the top regional destination for U.S. crude oil exports in 2022, representing 43% (1.55 million b/d) (Figure 2). Asia and Oceania has been the largest destination by volume for U.S. crude oil since 2017. Europe ranked second as a regional destination for U.S. crude oil exports, representing 42% (1.51 million b/d) in 2022. Europe has been the second-largest destination by volume for U.S. crude oil since 2018. Of the 15 top destinations for U.S. crude oil exports, 6 were in Asia and 7 were in Europe. Canada dropped to the fourth-largest destination for U.S. crude oil exports for the first time since the end of the U.S. crude oil export ban in 2015. Prior to 2020, Canada had been the single largest destination for U.S. crude oil exports for over 20 years, reflecting large crude oil and petroleum product trade flows between the two countries. In recent years, new U.S. crude oil production has mostly been light, low-sulfur crude oils that U.S. Gulf Coast refineries are not optimized to process. With increasing global demand for light, low-sulfur crude oils, these new barrels have increased U.S. crude oil exports to Asia and Europe.