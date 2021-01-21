PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers, announced it has reached an agreement with EG Group to expand the use of PDI Payments to nearly 1,700 sites across North America.

PDI added payments capabilities to its Marketing Cloud Solutions offering last year after acquiring ZipLine, the industry leader for ACH payment and provider of mobile payment technology. The PDI Payments platform currently powers EG Group’s SmartPay Rewards. The rewards program originated with Cumberland Farms—one of several U.S.-based convenience store brands EG Group acquired in recent years—and will soon be rolled out to EG Group’s remaining stores across North America.

Customers can download the free app and enjoy a contactless payment experience, whether making purchases in the store or at the pump. PDI will provide the technology to support customer enrollment in SmartPay and deliver ongoing customer service for reward members. The program also allows members to save 10 cents on every gallon of gas they buy as well as earn other rewards.

“We’ve seen significant consumer adoption at the locations where we’ve implemented our SmartPay program,” said Mohsin Issa, Founder and co-CEO at EG Group. “We’re excited to extend our partnership with PDI so we can quickly offer this valuable service to an even larger segment of our loyal customer base.”

Today’s news is the latest example of EG Group and PDI’s growing business relationship. PDI previously announced that the UK-based convenience retailer would implement its ERP, Fuel Pricing, and Logistics solutions to thousands of sites across Europe, North America and Australia.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner in EG Group’s ongoing growth and development strategy,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. “Payments are such an integral part of creating a convenient, digital-first customer journey. We’re pleased to support a respected global brand like EG Group as they provide differentiated customer experiences at the pump and in the store.”