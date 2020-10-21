PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries, announced it is extending its business relationship with the UK-based gasoline and convenience retailer, EG Group.

EG Group is expanding its use of PDI’s ERP, Fuel Pricing, and Logistics solutions to thousands of sites across Europe, North America and Australia as part of the agreement. Additionally, they are currently exploring using PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions, a proven, industry-specific marketing solution that helps retailers drive topline revenue by combining back office, promotional and loyalty data to attract and retain customers. The announcement follows several acquisitions EG Group made in the U.S. and other markets. Most recently, the retailer acquired the U.S.-based c-store chain Cumberland Farms as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy.

“EG Group has been extending its global reach over the last few years, and we are always keen to improve the retail experience. We needed a software partner that could support both the international expansion and complexity of our current operations,” expressed Mohsin Issa, Founder and co-CEO at EG Group. “PDI’s industry expertise and reputation for customer service, combined with its scalable, end-to-end solutions provide a suitable technology platform for us to consider and build on.”

PDI has also been on a rapid growth trajectory, expanding and strengthening its solution portfolio and global footprint over the last two years. The software company has acquired several U.S.- and internationally-based businesses, making significant investments to grow its retail and wholesale ERP, logistics management, fuel pricing, loyalty, insights and, most recently, payments capabilities to better serve its customers.

“Our mission is to help our customers thrive by building great solutions that make it easy for them to run every part of their organization, regardless of size or geographic location,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. “A big part of our strategy is being able to holistically serve the diverse needs of growing, global businesses like EG Group, and we look forward to helping them succeed for years to come.”

PDI will continue integrating and expanding its solutions portfolio to help customers realize their growth goals and easily adapt to market changes.