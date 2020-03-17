From Eastern Energy Expo:

Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the joint announcement by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Eastern Energy Expo will not be held May 17-20, 2020 at Mohegan Sun. This decision was unanimously supported by the sponsor partner associations of the show – OESP, PPA and AREE.

While we are disappointed to have to make this decision, it was clear it was the best decision to make. Eastern Energy Expo and Mohegan Sun and are pleased to announce that the new dates for the expo are Aug 2 – 5, 2020.

Eastern Energy Expo spokesman, Eric DeGesero, stated, “Over the next two weeks, show staff will be coordinating the details and logistics for the expo and will provide updates regarding how it will affect your participation as an exhibitor, sponsor, or attendee, i.e. hotel reservations, registration, or refunds. We want to assure our sponsors, exhibitors and attendees, that they will not bear the financial burden of this decision and we will protect their investment in our show.”

We ask for your patience as we continue to diligently navigate these unchartered waters. Updates may not be available for two weeks as Mohegan Sun will be completely shut down during that time. We will communicate details via our website, email and social media.

Thank you for your support and continued patience.