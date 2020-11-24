Eastern Energy Expo (EEE) has announced that its 2021 event will be held May 24-26, 2021 in an online format: Eastern Energy Expo Education Summit at EasternEnergyExpo.com

Eric DeGesero, Executive Vice President, Fuel Merchants of New Jersey (representing the Atlantic Region Energy Expo – one of the three sponsoring associations of EEE along with Oil & Energy Service Professionals and the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association) said, “EEE is a marquee trade show and educational event in the industry and we were especially excited to return to Atlantic City next year. The reality is that an in-person event in May is not an option. EEE will continue to present original, live business programs. However, we will not be hosting the trade show component in 2021.”

Lisa Strug, Executive Director, Oil & Energy Service Professionals (OESP) commented,

“We have already begun planning some strong programs—building on the successful schedule of webinars and training we offered at the 2020 Expo. OESP is excited to continue

to bring quality educational programs to the industry. We will also hold our Scholarship and Industry Awards events during the EEE online event as well.”

Ted Harris, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Petroleum Association noted, “The decision to offer a virtual event again affords EEE the opportunity to expand the demographic reach of the show. Location is not a barrier to participation and attendee registration is free to all.”

Now in its sixth year, Eastern Energy Expo brings together wholesale and retail heating fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals. The event will offer business programs, technical education programs, and “live” events.