Eastern Energy Expo is excited to announce that NORA’s 2020 Technology Workshop will be held in conjunction with EEE on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 as part of the annual convention and trade show being held at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, PA.

Eric DeGesero, Executive Vice President, FMA, representing Eastern Energy Expo said. “We are excited to be hosting the National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA). The workshop will be held directly on the Trade Show Floor to offer maximum exposure for convention participants. Admission is free and open to all attendees.

John Huber, President of National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA) explained, “As part of its charter, NORA actively engages in research and development of liquid fuel fuels and heating appliances with the goal to provide consumers with enhanced efficiency and reliability. To help this process, NORA hosts Technology Workshops where members of the industry gather to review and discuss ongoing research and advancements. This year’s workshop theme is: Technology Developments: Building a Pathway to a Renewable Future.

“The selection of the Eastern Energy Expo as the host site for the 2020 Technology Workshop offers easy access to the Workshop’s proceedings for so many of the industry’s interested parties,” Huber said.

Now in its fifth year, Eastern Energy Expo brings together wholesale and retail heating fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and service professionals. When many industry shows draw attendees in the hundreds, Eastern Energy Expo has averaged more than 3,500 attendees since its inception.

The convention features a two-day trade show which will be open May 19-20. The 2020 floor plan features more than 250 exhibits in the new 110,000+ square foot Earth Expo & Convention Center and brings all booth and truck exhibitors into a single exhibit area. Booth space is nearly 85% sold and limited outdoor space is available. In addition to the trade show, attendees can participate in the numerous educational programs that cater to all company personnel, including owners, managers, service managers, technicians, and customer service representatives.

For complete show info, visit EasternEnergyExpo.com