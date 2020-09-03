In a year that has been anything but normal, Eastern Energy Expo looked and felt different and this week concluded its month long On Demand event sponsored by Atlantic Region Energy Expo (AREE), Oil & Energy Service Professionals (OESP) and Pennsylvania Petroleum Association (PPA).

Eric DeGesero, executive vice president, FMA, representing Eastern Energy Expo said, “This year marked the 5th anniversary of Eastern Energy Expo and it certainly wasn’t how we planned to mark the milestone. However, with the shift in venue and format, we believe that Eastern Energy Expo On Demand provided participants a new way to participate in more than 50 business and technical education programs as well as interact with the more than 135 exhibitors and sponsors that participated in this month-long event.”

DeGesero thanked the sponsors who supported the event and acknowledged top level Expo Sponsors ADD Systems, Bioheat, Federated Insurance and Taco Comfort Solutions.

Participating as Diamond Sponsors were: RW Beckett, Buckeye Energy Services, Citgo, Global, Gulf, Qualpay, Renewable Energy Group, Tank Utility and Valero. EEE also thanks the show’s mobile app sponsor, Cargas.

Ted Harris, Executive Vice President, PPA reported, “Nearly 1,100 attendees connected with EEE during the month from more than 26 states. Our metrics show that there were more than 18,000 interactions with exhibitors as attendees viewed their virtual booths, products, show specials and more.

Daily live programming was presented and sessions have been recorded and are available for viewing on the EEE On Demand platform (easternenergyexpo.com) as well as on the Expo’s YouTube channel.

Scott Vadino, president, OESP commented, “OESP took advantage of the opportunity to continue to bring quality educational programs to our audience. In addition to the live technical education programs, as well as the pre-recorded programs, OESP conducted our Annual Awards and our Scholarship presentations live and we congratulate all our winners.”

Vadino thanked the show’s Technical Education Sponsors, Carlin-Hydrolevel and Weil-McLain, as well as Own the Classroom Sponsors, FPPF, Resideo, Rinnai and FW Webb for their support.