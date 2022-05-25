Great attendance marks return to “in person” event!

With attendance exceeding 3,100 participants and 190 exhibiting companies, Eastern Energy Expo reports a hugely successful convention and trade show as it marked the return to an in-person event—the first since 2019.

The Expo received accolades from attendees, exhibitors and sponsors with more than 60 business programs convened during the event. This year’s event was hosted at the beautiful Earth Expo Center at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT.

Two Keynote Presentations attracted a full-house audience as attendees learned the latest on the state of distillates and the industry’s response to heating sector electrification and Bioheat’s role in providing the alternative low carbon fuel.

Additionally, the National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA) conducted its annual Technology Workshop featuring more than 20 presentations on the future of low carbon heating fuels.

The convention marked the return of a successful Hospitality Night, OESP Awards Dinner as well as OESP Golf Tournament and Care to Ride fundraiser events.

The two-day trade show showcased the latest in products and services for the energy and home comfort industry including outdoor live fire exhibits.

Save the date for next year’s show:

May 21-24, 2023

Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, NJ