Plans are well underway for Eastern Energy Expo 2022 as the annual show returns to an in-person event May 22-25, 2022, at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT.

Eastern Energy Expo brings together heating fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, and service professionals and the show has averaged more than 3,500 attendees since its inception.

EEE 2022 features a two-day trade show showcasing the latest and best in products and services for the petroleum marketing and HVAC industry. The show will be open May 24-25. The trade show will feature 200 exhibits in the new Earth Expo & Convention Center at Mohegan Sun. All booth and truck exhibits will be in a single exhibit area. The interactive outdoor exhibits will be just outside the Expo Center within easy access.

The schedule of events will include more than 50 business and technical educational programs on a wide variety of topics of interest to owners, managers, service managers, technicians and customer service representatives.

Eastern Energy Expo offers numerous sponsorship and marketing opportunities to increase branding and visibility for participating companies. Sponsorship and booth reservations are brisk as more than 75% of exhibit space is already reserved.

Attendee registration is slated to open in March. Complete show information is available at EasternEnergyExpo.com

The annual convention and trade show is co-hosted by the Atlantic Region Energy Expo (AREE), the Oil & Energy Service Professionals (OESP) and the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association (PPA).