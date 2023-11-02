Eastern Energy Expo is has announced that the 2024 Expo will be held May 19-22, 2024 at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT. Sponsorships and exhibit space are now available at EasternEnergyExpo.com.

Eric DeGesero, Executive Vice President, Fuel Merchants Association NJ, stated, “We are excited to return to Mohegan Sun in 2024. Eastern Energy Expo continues to be the leader in bringing together wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals.”

According to Ted Harris, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, “Based on the support from sponsors, exhibitors and attendees, we are pleased to announce that our 2024 floor plan will feature 200+ exhibits including trucks and live-fire outdoor exhibits. You won’t want to miss the interaction as vendors showcase the latest and best in products and services for the energy and HVAC industry.”

EEE 2024 is now open for exhibit space sales. Booth selection is on a first-come, first-served basis. Exhibit spaces are 10’ x 10’ with options for corners, inline, marquee and island displays. The two-day trade show will be open May 21 and 22. Exhibitors will want to act quickly for booth selection. Exhibitors who pay in full by November 30, 2023 are eligible for a chance to win a FREE booth at EEE 2025.

In addition to the trade show, EEE also offers a wide variety of educational programs targeting all company personnel: owners, managers, service managers, technicians, and customer service representatives. There will be plenty of networking and fun as EEE 2024 will again host Hospitality Night on Monday evening, May 20 in the beautiful Uncas Ballroom.

Lisa Strug, Executive Director, Oil & Energy Service Professionals added, “As a partner of Eastern Energy Expo, we look forward to presenting a world-class education program along with hosting our association’s prestigious annual awards banquet and the Dave Nelsen Scholarship golf outing. And we are excited that the Care to Ride supporting Oil Heat Cares will return to the EEE this May.”

Visit EasternEnergyExpo.com for a complete prospectus with exhibitor information and sponsorship offerings.