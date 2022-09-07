Drivewyze Inc., the leader in connected truck services, has announced a new partnership with Konexial. Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass, along with Drivewyze Safety+ can now both be activated on Konexial’s My20 ELD.

“Konexial continues to expand and provide its customer base with the tools they need to improve productivity,” said Frances Kilgour, Drivewyze vice president of business development & channel management. “We’re excited to partner with them — our weigh station bypass service will save My20 customers valuable time by bypassing weigh stations up to 95% depending upon their safety scores. What’s more, Konexial customers can activate Drivewyze Safety+, which provides real-time weather alerts, as well as in-cab safety alerts for upcoming dangerous curves, low bridges, and high speeding citation areas. In addition, it provides hot zone alerts for areas that have a high frequency of cargo theft. Our back-office tools also allow fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus our safety analytics allow fleets to monitor driver behavior and help in driver coaching.”

Since no transponders are required, activation of Drivewyze PreClear on the Konexial platform can be done in minutes. Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration, and tax compliance information to the weigh station, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state or province. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted. Through Drivewyze PreClear, Konexial customers have the ability to receive bypass opportunities at 840 locations in 45 states and provinces.

According to Ken Evans, chief technology officer for Konexial, providing Drivewyze PreClear and Drivewyze Safety+ to its platform is expected to be a welcomed addition for its customer base. “Our mission is to provide the services and apps that fleets are needing – from our LogiCam dash cam technology that detects distracted driving, to our GoFuel fuel card that can save our customers up to 45 cents per gallon, to our Live Supply Chain™ edge computing telematics. With the addition of an industry leader like Drivewyze, we continue to add services and evolve as a best-in-class provider.”