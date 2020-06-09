DriverTech, which provides ELDs and complete fleet management systems, has announced it is offering Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass as part of its in-cab platform.

According to Mark Haslam, DriverTech’s CEO, the move further strengthens the company’s offerings and is a natural extension to the company’s DT4000 ELD and navigation system. “Weigh station bypass is becoming must-have technology for fleets,” said Haslam. “Prior to our commercial release we piloted Drivewyze PreClear with several clients and they reported significant time savings and improved driver satisfaction. At DriverTech, our mission is to implement technology that simplifies life for drivers and with Drivewyze PreClear, we’re taking another major step forward towards that goal.”

According to Brian Heath, President and CEO of Drivewyze, the integration with DriverTech means greater efficiency for fleets and owner operators. “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with DriverTech,” he said. “They’re a very progressive company with products that are innovative and leading-edge. We both have a mission to improve safety and performance for our customers. That’s more important than ever as fleets are looking for ways to leverage technology to cut costs. With weigh station bypass, the ROI – thanks to lower fuel bills and improved driver productivity – is tremendous. Freight continues to move as drivers avoid delays at inspection sites.”

In addition to weigh station bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations in 47 states and provinces, Drivewyze is providing rest area alerts. This gives drivers “open” or “closed” notifications in states that have adjusted rest area parking during COVID-19. This works in tandem with DriverTech’s powerful truck-safe navigation and trip planning capabilities that enable drivers to find fuel stops or other truck friendly locations along their route.

“The technology Drivewyze continues to develop is forward-thinking and works seamlessly within our platform,” said Haslam. “It’s exciting to be paired with a company that continually develops solutions to help fleets become safer and more efficient while simplifying life for drivers.”