Dover announced that the company will feature multiple brands at the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show / Petroleum Equipment Institute Convention—the leading industry event of the year and the largest of its kind in the U.S.—in Atlanta, GA, on October 3-6, 2023.

Convenience retail is a large, growing, and evolving industry that serves 160 million customers daily. It is a key market for Dover, with multiple avenues for growth including clean energy, retail fueling, software solutions, foodservice and vehicle wash.

Dover’s operating companies participating in the 2023 show include Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) and OPW.

Dover Fueling Solutions: DFS, a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industry, will display a wide range of products and solutions representing the company’s portfolio brands, including Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, ProGauge, Fairbanks, LIQAL and AvaLAN. Further details below:

DFS will release its second annual Future of Fueling Report: Innovation at the Pump at NACS. The report provides insights on what consumers are looking for in their fueling experiences, such as convenience, service, technology, amenities and customization. Industry experts will be available to discuss these findings and assist retailers in implementing insights to improve their customers’ experiences and increase profit margins.

DFS will spotlight its recently launched DX Market ™ powered by GRUBBRR ® solution within the DFS Anthem UX ™ platform on the Wayne Ovation ® fuel dispenser. DX Market ™ is a self-ordering solution revolutionizing retail. It empowers retailers to offer customized promotions and upsells using dynamic videos and static content, meeting the demand for automated fueling stations with enhanced self-checkout options.

DFS will display its DX Promote Auto service for the DFS Anthem UX ™ platform, an on-dispenser media management service. Designed to offer retailers the necessary time to prioritize the supervision of daily operations, DX Promote Auto oversees the management, creation and presentation of retailer promotional videos, infotainment and national promotions while also increasing in-store spending and enhancing the customer experience at the pump.

DFS will showcase its DFS Anthem UX ™ platform, including the DFS AX12 (12″ color touchscreen display) and DFS AX7 (7″ color touchscreen display) models. The Anthem UX platforms, partnered with DX Promote, create scheduled media that drives revenue at the dispenser, freeing site owners to focus on managing their business.

DFS will highlight two of its cutting-edge fuel site controllers, the Synergy Fleet Site Controller and the Synergy Wayne iX Fleet Controller. Each of these controllers offers on-site fleet fueling control and management, providing retailers enhanced security and control with access to the DFS DX Cloud set of solutions where applicable.

DFS will display its comprehensive line of Automatic Tank Gauging (ATG) solutions, from innovative tank gauges and cutting-edge probes to smart sensors, all of which are taking the industry by storm. The ProGauge MagLink LX Plus is certified, scalable, precise and powerful. It has a brilliant 7″ color display with intelligent “touch and swipe” technology and supports EPA-certified Static Leak Detection and Continuous Statistical Leak Detection, as well as the option to enable Pressure Line Leak Detection.

OPW: OPW is a global leader in providing equipment and solutions designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail fueling, vehicle wash, clean energy and fuel transport industries. OPW will feature several industry-leading solutions from its portfolio of brands, including OPW Retail Fueling, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions and OPW Fluid Transport Solutions. Further details below:

OPW Retail Fueling will be showcasing its complete family of clean fueling nozzles. The OPW 14 Series Nozzles, including the newest member –14HC – for high-speed diesel and truck stop applications, are designed to deliver a cleaner fueling experience. These innovative nozzles feature dripless spouts and diesel capture technology that helps keep gasoline and diesel off your hands, the nozzle, dispensing equipment and most importantly, the environment. In addition to cleaner traditional fueling, OPW will also unveil a hydrogen nozzle and receptacle for 350-bar H 2 refueling applications.

refueling applications. OPW Retail Fueling will feature key products from its portfolio of underground solutions, such as the new fiberglass TSE Tank Sump, which, along with the DSE Dispenser Sump, completes the E-Series family of value priced, high quality fiberglass sumps. OPW’s products are the industry’s first fiberglass sumps manufactured using a Sheet Molded Compound (SMC) process. OPW will also showcase the new DSE pre-plumbed sump designed to reduce installation time and cost. The dispenser sump is assembled and tested at the factory, making it ready to “plug and play” at the job site.

OPW Retail Fueling has also expanded its Flexworks product line of fuel delivery piping and will introduce a flexible vent pipe system. The new V20 OPW Vent Pipe is UL/ULc listed for UST system vent and vapor applications with all fuel types and alcohol blends.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions will feature its PDQ LaserWash ® 360 ® PLUS that now offers the LaserGlow Arch, giving this touchless in-bay automatic wash one of the most advanced lighting options available to the industry today. In addition to improving driver navigation and throughput rates, the eye-catching lighting of the LaserGlow Arch system can be used to attract potential customers from the street or parking lot. With a multitude of color and lighting patterns, the LaserGlow Arch is a reliable 24/7 marketing tool for one of the industry’s leading touchless in-bay automatic wash systems.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions will also highlight the Belanger FreeStyler ® soft-touch in-bay automatic vehicle wash. This in-bay automatic improves loading times for increased throughput rates thanks to its five-brush overhead gantry design that creates a more open, less intimidating wash bay for customers.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions will debut the SmartStart Pro payment terminal from Innovative Control Systems (ICS). The SmartStart Pro is one of the most affordable payment terminals on the market. Powered by ICS WashConnect management software, the 10.4″ touchscreen and multiple cashless payment options help securely speed customers through the purchase process to increase throughput.

OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions will feature the innovative CivaCommand Smart Tank System from Civacon. The CivaCommand integrates all cargo tank loading and unloading components, including overfill protection, cross-drop prevention, air controls, security and productivity, into a seamless, password-protected touchscreen interface.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About OPW:

OPW is defining what’s next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the clean energy, retail fueling, fluid-handling and vehicle wash industries. Specifically, OPW makes aboveground and below ground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank-truck equipment, railcar valves and equipment, and vehicle wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is defining what’s next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover: