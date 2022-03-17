Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is delighted to announce its expanded agreement with Global Technical Services (GTS) for the provision of its DX Wetstock management services to the Egyptian markets.

GTS is based in Cairo, Egypt, and is a longstanding distributor of Wayne Fueling Systems and ProGauge products for nearly four years, during which time it deployed DFS tank gauging equipment to over 3,000 sites throughout Egypt. The addition of DX Wetstock, an end-to-end fuel management solution from DFS, increases GTS’ offering to its considerable customer base and further strengthens the position of both DFS and GTS in the market.

GTS specializes in industrial automation solutions and is renowned in the fuel retail sector, not only for selling refuelling equipment, but also for providing maintenance, design, engineering projects and consultancy services. GTS is a supplier to the Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) — a national oil company — of equipment and services to over 3,600 sites in Egypt.

Mahmoud Nasr, Smart Solutions Business Unit Director of GTS, said, “DX Wetstock works seamlessly with our extensive install base of DFS automation solutions, and we are anticipating a high demand for the solution. We look forward to this exciting new chapter in the GTS story. This new service reinforces an already solid partnership and allows us to take our fuel management solutions to the next level. Our partnership with DFS has grown significantly in recent years and has proven to be very successful. We look forward to working with DFS for years to come.”

Andy Sullivan, General Manager and Senior Director Wetstock, DFS, said, “We are very excited to with GTS and bring our real-time wetstock management services to Egypt. As a licensee of DX Wetstock, GTS will be able to leverage the DFS team’s in-depth experience of providing wetstock software and services, while maintaining the local presence and market understanding necessary to guarantee the best possible value from the service.”

Tim Firkins, DFS Business Development Senior Manager, noted, “Although we’re still faced with very challenging conditions and travel restrictions as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it hasn’t prevented us from meeting the needs of our customers while remaining diligent in protecting the health of our teams, families and communities. Successfully securing this expanded contract with GTS and rolling out DX Wetstock throughout Egypt is proof of that.”