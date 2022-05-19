Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industry, is pleased to announce the launch of Prizma.

Prizma goes beyond the standard point-of-sale (POS) system and is designed to specifically cater to a wide spectrum of fuel and convenience retailer needs, now and in the future. Leveraging 30 foundational years, and almost 20,000 Tokheim Fuel POS® (point-of-sale) system deployments, Prizma enables retailers to evolve their businesses with more payment options and flexibility, seamlessly integrating alternative and traditional refueling types, providing an ecosystem of on-site payment and forecourt control solutions plus connected cloud analytics and remote management solutions.

Prizma is focused upon delivering results to retailers in two primary areas: incremental profit through an optimized customer experience and reducing site management costs through easy on-site and remote management solutions. By combining Tokheim OASE (Online Authorization and Switching Environment), DFS ONE Portal cloud services platform and the DFS DX connected solutions platform (specifically DX Retail), Prizma enables efficient operations and frictionless transactions. With DX Retail, an integral component in the Prizma cloud eco-system, site owners can remotely manage POS and self-checkout kiosk systems – including adding new articles, running promotions, generating reports and performing multi-site updates. Additionally, Prizma integrates analytics insights for electric vehicle (EV) charging, payment transactions, dispenser health, wetstock solutions and more.

“The Prizma eco-system helps fuel and convenience retailers evolve their businesses by providing a broader spectrum of payment options, fuel and energy types, business integration, and profit opportunities,” said Peter van Nauw, Senior Director, Product Management, DFS. “It allows site managers to take control of their forecourt devices and streamline operations, making them more efficient and allowing them to take advantage of potential revenue boosting opportunities. Prizma will redefine connectivity and interactivity to help drive revenue on forecourts now, and in the future.”

