Dover Fueling Solutions (‘DFS’), a part of Dover Corporation that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging, and wetstock management, is pleased to announce the launch of the DFS DX connected solutions platform enabling digital transformation for the global fueling and retail industry. DFS DX delivers operational cost reductions, increased sales, and an enhanced customer experience through a combination of intelligent connected cloud solutions.

DFS DX is the industry’s first open, global, and common cloud platform that harnesses advanced analytics and IoT and to deliver five core innovative solutions focused on customer experience and asset optimization. These five core solutions span wetstock management, remote asset monitoring, targeted advertising and media at the dispenser, fleet fueling site management, and point of sale management. These solutions empower fuel retailers to identify fuel loss in real-time, optimize dispenser uptime, increase sales through targeted advertising at the fuel dispenser, centrally manage point-of-sale solutions and control an entire fleet from a single interface.

Matt Tormollen, VP and General Manager, DFS Solutions said, “The DFS DX platform provides a common set of cloud-enabled services that are leveraged across all DFS DX applications to drive increased time-to-value for our customers and lower cost of ownership. Not only are these applications implemented in true edge computing IoT model to drive value closest to the point of impact, but we’ve built it from the ground-up to enable third-parties, customers and partners to easily integrate their clouds and applications—which is a real game-changer to radically transform the face of the fueling industry. These innovations continue to exceed all expectations as we march toward our goal of being the leading global provider of enhanced technologies in the fuel retail and convenience sectors.”

DFS DX utilizes Microsoft’s secure and scalable Azure IoT platform to gather and quickly process a multitude of secure data points to deliver real-time information that helps fuel networks drive efficiencies and cost savings while providing security and scalability. These solutions deliver easy, convenient, actionable insights to track and manage day-to-day business activity on the forecourt, and ultimately transform the customers’ experience and optimize site asset performance.

To learn more, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dfsdx