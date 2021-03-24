Dover Fueling Solutions (“DFS”), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is pleased to announce the launch of OPW Fuel Management Systems’ Petro Vend® 300E (PV300E) fuel island terminal, the industry’s first EMV®-compliant island payment terminal for fleet in the U.S. that delivers secure, accurate and reliable fuel tracking for 24-hour unattended fueling operations.

On April 16, 2021, the liability for payment fraud at the pump will shift to fuel retailers. The best way to protect business from the expensive chargebacks is to convert all mag stripe systems to the EMV standard. The PV300E offers secure EMV processing direct from the terminal and is built to handle today’s EMV chip cards, as well as older mag stripe cards. For maximum payment flexibility, the PV300E also includes Tap-n-Pay options for contactless cards and ApplePay/Google Wallet transactions.

“We are excited to introduce the industry’s first EMV-compliant payment terminal for fueling operations of any size in the U.S. market,” said Michael Boyd, Director of Product Management – Fleet Solutions, Dover Fueling Solutions. “The PV300E terminal and related EMV solutions from our Petro Vend family of fuel control solutions will not only help protect our customer’s fuel assets but help create operational efficiencies by eliminating the risk exposure or potential liability for charge backs, therefore streamlining their business and improving the bottom line. With the PV300E, owners and operators will have more security, more convenience and more peace of mind.”

National Bankcard Services (NBS) is a leading provider of transaction processing solutions for convenience stores, travel centers and unattended cardlock sites. Dover Fueling Solutions has completed the EMV certification for NBS network fleet and bankcard processing. “We are thrilled to partner with Dover Fueling Solutions to bring EMV-compliant terminals to fleet site operators,” said Rob Little, Senior Vice President of Sales, NBS.

With the addition of the PV300E to its robust portfolio of EMV-ready offerings, Dover Fueling Solutions remains committed to supporting its customers and partners in the industry-wide transition to EMV.

For more information, visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/fleetproducts.