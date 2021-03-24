Dover Fueling Solutions (“DFS”), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is pleased to announce the launch of DX Monitor™, part of the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform powered by Microsoft Azure. DX Monitor enables centralized, proactive, remote monitoring and management across customer’s fuel sites, fuel dispensers and their components, including payment modules.

DX Monitor improves margins by reducing maintenance costs and maximizing fuel dispenser uptime. Having visibility over the health and integrity of assets across all fueling sites enables operators to proactively prioritize maintenance activities and focus on sites that need immediate or near-term attention. DX Monitor makes fueling stations more functional by providing dispenser systems intelligence through dashboards, alerts and reports to site operators that can be acted upon to preserve continuous operations.

“Our goal in developing the DFS DX connected solutions platform is to give our customers the tools to ultimately be more productive, and DX Monitor is no exception,” said Rob McConnell, Director of Product Management Predictive Maintenance at Dover Fueling Solutions. “The majority of fuel site owners and operators we talk to express concerns and frustrations with their inability to solve equipment issues at the pump before they impact customer experience or revenue. But, by providing real-time access and insights on each dispenser, DX Monitor can now help make the fueling station more efficient and cost effective for the site operator, as well as more seamless and user friendly for the end user.​ To me, that’s really exciting, and I think paints a picture of the advancements happening in our industry.”

For more information, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dxmonitor.