Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced a collaboration with Click & Find to deliver a cutting-edge fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution across the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The new collaboration between DFS and Click & Find will enable fuel retailers and fuel transportation companies to take full control of their fuel transport operations, mitigate risks and theft, and streamline operations with additional services.

The comprehensive fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution, in conjunction with ProGauge magnetostrictive probe technology, allows retailers to monitor loading and unloading transportation activities and ensure accurate fuel deliveries. The solution also provides priority alarms if any abnormalities occur in transit and can help safeguard fuel assets by mitigating the risk of mistreatment and theft during the transportation phase. The integrated DFS and Click & Find solution will provide industry-leading security and reassurance to fuel retailers from the moment fuel is loaded into transport through delivery at the designated service station.

“Our tailored solutions have been specifically designed to meet the needs of customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Kurt Dillen, DFS VP of Global Business Development. “Adding transportation monitoring solutions to existing fuel stations provides retailers a complete view of the fuel supply chain and absolute control over their fuel resources throughout the transportation process until delivery to a fuel station, where other DFS solutions take over to complete the automation cycle.”

The cutting-edge fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution can facilitate enhanced transport management by leveraging different software solutions and interfaces through quick integration with routing and dispatching software, automated synchronization with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and instant reconciliation with DFS fuel station management solutions.

The solution also enables retailers to automate the transfer of data to the ERP system on site, increasing efficiencies while maintaining compliance with various industry standards and regulations. Retailers can customize the fuel management solution to align with specific business needs through software and service add-ons.

Nicola Zingirian, Click & Find Founder, added, “By utilizing ProGauge magnetostrictive probes, the new DFS and Click & Find solution can help ensure accurate fuel volume monitoring. Fuel retailers or site owners can now achieve real-time reconciliation with fuel station management solutions to maintain accurate records, all while protecting fuel resources—from the source to the final delivery destination—with robust security measures.”

For more information, please visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/site-efficiency-click-and-find-monitoring-and-tracking-solution.