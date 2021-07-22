Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is pleased to announce a reseller agreement with Techniche, under which DFS can market, sell and distribute Techniche asset maintenance management and compliance software solutions to customers worldwide.

Techniche’s solutions can be used in combination with the recently launched DFS DX Connected Solutions Platform—the industry’s first open, global and common cloud platform that harnesses advanced analytics and IoT to deliver five core innovative solutions focused on customer experience and site efficiency—or as a standalone SaaS option to further enable a digital transformation for intelligent fueling and retail. Trusted by a growing number of global retailers—including BP, Shell, Q8, Parkland and Ampol—Techniche is used in over 40,000 locations across 29 countries.

Techniche has been at the forefront of managing business-critical assets for fuel retailers for more than 20 years. Techniche’s cloud-based computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software was developed specifically for the fuel and convenience retail industry to increase the efficiency of maintenance operations and ensure optimal asset uptime. This helps reduce environmental risk and costs while providing a greater return on investment for all fuel, retail and forecourt assets.

“Techniche software provides insight into compliance, equipment and operational needs and is a great complement to DFS DX,” said DFS President David Crouse. “We are excited to be able to offer additional solutions to improve asset optimization and productivity, while helping customers future-proof their businesses with cutting-edge technology.”

“We are delighted to partner with Dover Fueling Solutions as a DFS DX ecosystem partner,” said Karl Jacoby, Techniche Chairman and CEO. “DFS customers will join a worldwide community of fuel and convenience retailers that already rely on Techniche software to address their compliance and asset maintenance challenges. We look forward to working closely with the team at DFS to ensure a long and successful partnership.”