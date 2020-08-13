Dover Fueling Solutions (‘DFS’), a part of Dover Corporation that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management,announced its new licensee agreement with Alvic for the distribution of its Fairbanks wetstock management services in Mexico, Central America and Peru.

Alvic is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, but has an operation established in Mexico City, in addition to a direct and indirect presence in ten countries across Central and South America. Established in 1986 by Jaume Arcarons, who is still the current CEO, Alvic is also known as Servicomput SAU. Alvic is a renowned supplier of systems and payment software, as well as hardware solutions for the downstream fuel industry. With the addition of the Fairbanks wetstock management service to its portfolio, Alvic can now enhance its appeal to its already strong customer base in the region. As a direct result of this new partnership, the scope for potential future business for DFS is considerable, with over 22,000 fuel stations operating in the area.

Victor Garduño, Director General Alvic Mexico, said: “We are very pleased to be able to add the Fairbanks expert monitoring service to our current offering, which provides us with a unique advantage in the market to deliver unmatched wetstock monitoring capabilities. We are really looking forward to providing this service to the region, where the opportunities for our customers to invest in advanced, analyst-led, third-party monitoring up to now have been limited.” Roc Arisa, Director General Alvic Group noted “This collaboration is a good strategic move for Alvic and one which I am sure will help to reinforce our commitment to our clients and deliver them an excellent return on investment.”

Andy Sullivan, General Manager and Senior Director Wetstock, DFS, commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Alvic to bring our wetstock management services to Central and South America, where having a wetstock licensee presence is key for growing our share in the market. I am confident that by working together, we can deliver a service that will exceed customer expectations.”

Tim Firkins, Business Development Senior Manager for wetstock at DFS added “We’re convinced that Alvic is uniquely placed to deliver our wetstock solutions to the region, drawing on its many years of experience in providing service and system led value to its customers. I look forward to continuing to develop this partnership as the Alvic network grows; the region has huge potential.