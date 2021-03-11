Dover Fueling Solutions (“DFS”), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is pleased to announce the launch of DX Promote™, part of the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform. DX Promote provides retail fueling owners and operators with a centralized rich content management platform that transforms fuel dispensers into automated selling machines featuring locally targeted advertising at each fueling point.

DX Promote allows retailers to advertise their goods and services through an integrated digital experience at each fueling point, which will help drive customers inside the convenience store, increasing retailer sales and profit margins. Driven by Microsoft Azure, DX Promote not only leverages next-generation technology to centrally manage and deploy day and time appropriate advertisements, but it also boosts in-store sales, on-site car washes and other services, and ultimately increases overall average per-visit revenue and profit.

“In addition to helping our customers drive engagement, differentiate and showcase their products, the DX Promote user experience has been designed to streamline operations by creating a simple process to upload and change the promotional and media content customers see at varying stages of the fueling process,” said Reggie O’Donoghue, Senior Director of Product Management at Dover Fueling Solutions. “This is part of our company’s core mission – enabling the evolution of the consumer experience.”

DX Promote initially launched in July 2020 with the DFS Anthem UX™ user experience platform. Today’s launch adds DX Promote support for both the Wayne Ovation® and Wayne Helix® fuel dispensers, provides new enhancements to the cloud-based user interface, and continues support for the Anthem UX platform.

“DX Promote on the Anthem UX platform is by far the biggest technology leap we have seen in gas pumps since we got into this industry 25 years ago,” said Marvin Poota, Owner and Operator, Wixom BP. “We highlight our food service from our kitchen, individual product promotions and pictures of inside the store. It has been refreshing to see this shift in technology.”

For more information, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dxpromote.