Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, has recently partnered with Shell to co-develop and roll out Self-Checkout Kiosk across a number of Shell fueling stations in the Netherlands in order to reduce queues and improve the purchasing experience for its customers.

Equipped with the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk, visitors to Shell sites are now able to scan for their own fuel, as well as in-store products, and make their purchases in a single, harmonized transaction. After a series of successful tests, Shell plans to extend the solution to its deli by Shell stations (sites with bakery service) in the coming weeks in order to promote an all-inclusive experience, with the vision of rolling out the solution to its motorway service stations later in the year.

The development of the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk is derived from close cooperation between various teams across the Shell network and a partnership with DFS. Christel Boevé, Shell Marketing Channel and Insights Manager, has been leading the innovative project and has been delighted with the results so far.

“We were able to fully trial the kiosk in just eight short weeks”, Boevé commented. “Following this, priority has been given to stations with a deli facility, but we are now testing the solution at various Shell motorway stations and expect that it will be implemented across our motorway network very soon.”

Visitors to the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk sites now have the option to take charge of their fuel and convenience purchasing experience, giving Shell staff greater flexibility in managing their roles, the ability to pay more attention to their guests and the capability to serve them in a more personal way. Giving visitors the choice between being helped at the checkout counter or scan and checkout themselves has already gone a long way in reducing queues and improving efficiencies across the Shell empire.

Experienced hostess Lynn works at Shell Boulevard in Zeist, the Netherlands, and has been heavily involved in the project from the beginning. “Fewer and fewer people who visit Shell bakery service stations just want to pay for their refuelling alone,” Lynn explained. “A long queue is a frustration for many guests, especially when they don’t have a lot of time. Self-scanning is a huge advantage for both the customer and the Shell network.”

Kurt Dillen, VP Business Development, DFS, said, “Our new self-checkout solution, developed in an agile way with Shell, is delivering the ultimate enhanced customer experience and will help the station owner to improve throughput and reduce their operational cost.”