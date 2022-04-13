Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, will be exhibiting alongside valued commercial partner EdgePetrol at The Forecourt Show. This year’s event will mark the first occasion DFS has joined forces with EdgePetrol at a fuel industry exhibition. The tradeshow takes place 25–27 April at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK.

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the 2022 Forecourt Show will provide an in-person opportunity to emphasize the solid commercial partnership between DFS and EdgePetrol in Europe. EdgePetrol provides a complementary platform to DFS’ existing services that offers enabling devices to efficiently manage the flow of underlying data. At The Forecourt Show, visitors can see first-hand the seamless integration of DX Wetstock with EdgePetrol’s fuel pricing software — a solution which allows fuel site owners to manage the constant price swings in the market with real-time volume and weighted cost price methodology.

David McHale, DFS UK & Ireland Sales Manager for wetstock management, commented, “This exhibition provides the perfect opportunity for DFS and EdgePetrol to reinforce our strong partnership and unique technology alignment to the UK and European fuel retail market and our mutual customers.

Gideon Carroll, CEO of EdgePetrol, added, “We chose DFS as a strategic partner not only because of the alignment in products and SaaS service models, but because of their ability to reach a global market with established and growing customer relationships. We’re looking forward to exhibiting alongside them at this year’s upcoming Forecourt Show.”

DFS encourages attendees to stop by stands H31 and G39, Hall 8, to find out more about how both businesses are working together to provide a comprehensive solution to the fuel retailing market.

Amongst additional DFS products and solutions, visitors can also expect to see:

DFS DX™ connected solutions platform;

DX Wetstock™;

The Fairbanks Station Manager 365 web portal;

EdgePetrol Fuel Pricing Software;

The ProGauge MagLink LX 4 console (Stand G31 – TSG UK);

DFS DMP magnetostrictive probes (Stand G31 – TSG UK);

The DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk (Stand G31 – TSG UK); and

The Wayne Helix™ 6000 fuel dispenser (Stand G31 – TSG UK)

For more information visit, https://www.info.doverfuelingsolutions.com/forecourt-show