Dover announced that it has completed the acquisition of AvaLAN Wireless Systems Incorporated. AvaLAN is a leading provider of highly-secure wireless and wired Ethernet solutions, along with managed routers, software-as-a-service and cloud-based services that enable operators to securely connect various parts of the site infrastructure and take advantage of modern data-enabled operational, payment and customer engagement technologies. AvaLAN is now part of the Dover Fueling Solutions operating unit; DFS is a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries.

Located in Huntsville, Alabama, AvaLAN focuses on solving data connectivity challenges by securely connecting difficult-to-reach network edge devices. AvaLAN’s solutions solve customers’ data connectivity challenges at the network’s edge for large retail, enterprise and government customers, and supplies secure, managed, PCI-compliant and easy-to-configure wireless Ethernet solutions. The company is a pioneer in the development of wireless solutions for the retail fueling industry. Wireless solutions are increasingly preferred by operators due to easier deployment compared to wired solutions, as well as streamlined upgrading and maintenance.

AvaLAN positions DFS to capitalize on long-term digitization trends in the fuel retail industry, as its offerings enable more parts of the retail site to be connected, while managed separately, and increase the connection bandwidth allowing for faster data transmission and enhanced functionality of site devices.

“In addition to offering attractive networking solutions in a growing space, especially as companies look to address uptime and performance challenges, AvaLAN meets a growing need for all forecourt components – dispensing, media, payment and software – to be separately managed,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of AvaLAN. “EMV transitions and the move to media-rich/connected dispensers will cause many convenience stores to adopt modern networking systems over the coming years, and we look forward to meeting industry demand.”

AvaLAN technology will enable DFS to meet a growing need for data security and cloud services solutions.

“Through this acquisition, we are excited to add industry-leading network and infrastructure solutions to our portfolio, especially as secure data transfer and communication becomes a centerpiece in our end-to-end portfolio of forecourt solutions,” said DFS President David Crouse. “We estimate 90% of all gas stations in the U.S. will need to invest in communication and network infrastructure in the near future. Offering security software and corresponding hardware adapted for the fuel retail market builds on our record of innovation and product leadership to create a comprehensive suite of forecourt solutions as we further advance our long-term strategy of growing the digitally-enabled value streams in our retail fueling business.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.