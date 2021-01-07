Dover, and its OPW business unit, announced that it has acquired Innovative Control Systems, Inc. (ICS), a leading provider of technology solutions for the car wash industry. ICS will now become part of OPW’s Vehicle Wash Solutions platform of brands, which includes PDQ and Belanger.

“We are thrilled to bring ICS into OPW’s Vehicle Wash Solutions group to provide customers state-of-the-art payment terminals and point-of-sale management solutions, wash site management software and other wash equipment technologies as part of a complete vehicle wash solutions package,” said Gary Campbell, vice president and general manager for OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.

Both Vehicle Wash Solutions and ICS have previously partnered to develop a retrofit kit for PDQ’s installed base of Access payment terminals at in-bay automatic sites to ensure those customers have access to EMV payment solutions and ongoing Payment Card Industry compliance. This joint product will be ready to launch in early 2021.

“By joining OPW, ICS can continue to expand its customer base and partner with the Vehicle Wash Solutions brands to bring innovative new products to market. Those ICS customers who do not use VWS equipment will continue to see our same focus on innovation and dedicated customer support. This is a great development for our business,” said Kevin Detrick, founder and president of ICS.

For more information on OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions and its complete portfolio of Belanger and PDQ wash systems and equipment, please visit opwvws.com. To learn more about ICS joining the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions team, visit opwvws.com/ics.