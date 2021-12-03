Dover announced it has completed the acquisition of LIQAL B.V., a turnkey supplier of liquefied natural gas and hydrogen refueling equipment and solutions, and micro liquefaction solutions. LIQAL is now part of the Dover Fueling Solutions operating unit within Dover’s Fueling Solutions segment.

Founded in 2014 and based in the Netherlands, LIQAL provides customers with safe, efficient and innovative alternative fuel solutions that are currently experiencing robust adoption, particularly in Europe. LIQAL’s mission has been focused on accelerating the decarbonization of fuels used in transportation. Its intelligent, integrated solutions offer high-quality standards, operating flexibility and a low total cost of ownership throughout the life span of asset operation.

“Adoption of alternative fuels for transportation is expected to grow and new fueling infrastructure projects increasingly require site digitalization and integration of various technologies. LIQAL’s turnkey and digital capabilities fit well with customer requirements and allowed us to become a leader in this growing segment,” said Jorg Raven, founder and managing director of LIQAL. “The LNG and hydrogen fueling industries will continue to grow in the coming years, and we are excited to join forces with DFS to bring to market our unique cloud-based monitoring and control system solutions tailored specifically for these alternative fueling applications.”

“DFS is a global leader in solutions for retail fueling and a recognized technology pioneer. LIQAL brings a portfolio of LNG and hydrogen products and solutions, as well as significant innovation capabilities and proprietary technologies that will position DFS to support its customers who are actively investing in lower-carbon fuels,” said DFS President David Crouse. “With the acquisition of LIQAL, and our strategic partnerships with EV charging providers, DFS is well-positioned to help our customers adopt these prevailing alternative fuel options, which enhances our position as a preferred partner offering simple, safe and efficient end-to-end site experiences for consumers, as well as the convenience retail and fleet industries.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.