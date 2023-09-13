ADD Systems (Advanced Digital Data, Inc.), a leading supplier of software solutions for the convenience store and energy distribution industries, is proud to partner with Dore Stores, Incorporated as its software provider for their convenience store and retail fuel operations.

Dore Stores needed a software solution to streamline their daily business operations. They knew the solution had to increase efficiency and simplify operations while maintaining customer satisfaction. Dore Stores performed a thorough search of available options and chose to partner with ADD Systems.

Specifically, they were looking for improved automation and efficiencies for the back office processes, as well as handheld units in their stores with the capability to scan vendor deliveries. On the fuel side, they wanted an opportunity to improve their delivery & billing processes.

Jen Dore, Director of Marketing and Vendor Relations at Dore Stores, shared, “The support team has been very thorough and timely with responses to our questions. It’s greatly appreciated.”

Dore will use ADD eStore for their convenience stores and ADD Energy E360 /ADD Energy E3 for their retail fuel operations. Additionally, Dore Stores will use Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems’ solution for business intelligence and reporting.

“At a store level, we’ve been able to immediately see which products are unauthorized and remove them from our deliveries before being billed for them,” Jen Dore said. “This was once a very time-consuming process. We’re looking forward to more efficiencies that the scanners offer when it comes to category inventory audits for lottery, tobacco, and other risk categories.”

Chris Kiernan, Director of Operations Retail/Wholesale at ADD Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for working with Dore Stores: “We’re excited to work alongside the Dore family of stores and Jerky Outlets, helping them streamline their back office processing and bring efficiency to their operations.”

ADD Systems would like to thank the Dore Stores team for choosing ADD Systems as their software partner. We’re happy to have them as new members of the ever-growing ADD family, and we look forward to working with them.

About Dore Stores

Headquartered in Kawkawlin, Michigan, Dore Corporation is a family-owned company with 15 business locations. Started by Fred Dore the First in 1976, the business began as one service station/convenience store—less than a quarter-mile from the farm his family had operated for over 75 years. In 1992, they acquired a store in Alger, Michigan, that was well known for its jerky. This was when the idea of The Jerky Outlet began to take shape. Since then, The Jerky Outlet has grown to 9 locations in Michigan.

About ADD Systems

Since 1973, ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the convenience store, petroleum distribution, and HVAC industries. Their software solutions include ADD Energy E360, ADD Energy E3, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers, and SmartConnect, a web services gateway. To learn more, visit their website at www.addsys.com or contact the national sales office at 800•922•0972.