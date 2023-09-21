OnCue Marketing and Sheetz have been honored with the FMN Fuels Innovator of the Year Awards presented by Fuels Market News Magazine.

Altoona, Pennsylvania-based Sheetz earned the award for a fuels retailer with 100 or more locations. The company was founded in 1952 and operates 679 locations on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

Sheetz promotes its fuel quality and the use of technology to ensure that the quality is maintained throughout the fueling infrastructure. In addition, the company markets diesel fuel, K-1 kerosene, E85 and E15 throughout its network. It has EV charging at 95 of its locations and recently passed the milestone of two million EV customers.

Stillwater, Oklahoma-based OnCue Marketing (operator of OnCue Express) earned the award for a fuels retailer with fewer than 100 locations. The company was founded in 2004 and operates over 65 locations throughout Oklahoma and Kansas.

OnCue promotes the quality of its Top Tier Phillips 66 gasoline and offers ethanol-free as well as ethanol-blended gasolines up to E85. It pays equal attention to its diesel product, with an emphasis on its winter performance. The company operates EV charging at six locations, all Level 3 fast chargers, and has explored a range of approaches to servicing this market. In addition, OnCue offers compressed natural gas (CNG) at select locations.

The convenience retailers were selected for the award based on overall fuel excellence, technology and operational efficiency. The awards were determined by combining the criteria used in the annual OPIS/FMN Fuel Leaders issue that ranks retailers with a core focus on fueling efficiency, plus examining how retailers innovate with fuel products, their use of technology and strategies for EV charging.

“The awards offer an opportunity to showcase retailers who operate the fueling and charging side of the business at a high level,” said Keith Reid, FMN editor. “We are in dynamic times on the transportation energy front, and innovation and efficiency will be the key to navigate challenges both today and with an eye on the future.”

The awards will be presented during the NACS Show education session “2023 Fuel Retailers of the Year” on Wednesday, October 4 at 8:00 a.m. The event will include a discussion period where attendees can hear from executive leadership from both companies on how they maximize their fuels and charging operations.

