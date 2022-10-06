Don Rhoads, president and CEO of The Convenience Group LLC in Vancouver, Washington, has been named the 2022-23 NACS chairman. He began his term following the NACS Board of Directors meeting on October 1 during the NACS Show in Las Vegas.

The Convenience Group LLC owns, operates and franchises 8 neighborhood convenience stores throughout Washington and Oregon. Rhoads began his convenience career in 1989 as president of the Quick Shop Minit Mart, a retail store chain in Vancouver, Washington. He joined The Convenience Group in 2000 and has led the company in strategic growth, planning and establishment of long-term goals and policies, and building the company’s asset portfolio.

As NACS chairman, Rhoads also leads the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, Treasurer: Ken Parent, Pilot Flying J LLC (Knoxville, TN)

Vice Chairman, Strategic Communications: Ken Parent, Pilot Flying J LLC (Knoxville, TN)

Vice Chairman, Legislative: Lisa Dell’Alba, Square One Markets Inc. (Bethlehem, PA)

Vice Chairman, Member Services: Annie Gauthier, St. Romain Oil Company LLC (Mansura, LA)

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Chuck Maggelet, Maverik Inc. (Salt Lake City, UT)

Vice Chairman, At Large: Victor Paterno, Philippine Seven Corp. dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store (Mandaluyong, Philippines)

Vice Chairman, At Large: Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (Laval, Quebec, Canada)

Also serving on the Executive Committee are 2021-22 NACS Chairman Jared Scheeler (The Hub Convenience Stores) and 2020-19 NACS Chairman Kevin Smartt (TXB Stores Inc.).

During the meeting, NACS also named new retail members to its Board of Directors:

John Jackson, Jackson Food Stores Inc. (Meridian, ID)

Brian McCarthy, Blarney Castle Oil Co. (Bear Lake, MI)

Tony Miller, Delek US (Brentwood, TN)

During the NACS Show, the NACS Supplier Board also named new leadership and members. Kevin Farley, COO of GSP, has been named 2022-23 NACS Supplier Board chairman.

In addition, David Charles, president of Cash Depot, has been named chairman elect, and four new members were elected to the NACS Supplier Board:

Jerry Cutler, InComm Payments

Jack Dickinson, Dover Corporation

Mark Falconi, Oberto Snacks Inc.

Kevin Kraft, FIFCO USA

A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member Board of Directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the Board of Directors.

The 2022 NACS Show takes place at the Las Vegas Convenience Center from October 1-4. This year’s event features thousands of new products and technology solutions across 425,000 square feet of expo space, 250+ new exhibitors and 45+ education sessions. For more information visit www.nacsshow.com.