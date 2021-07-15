Hathway has brought on Sam Herro as Director of Business Development, a new role for the Digital Growth Partner. In his role, he’s tasked with growing Hathway’s presence in the convenience store industry, working across Hathway’s current convenience store clients, including Dash In, as well as working to evolve its client roster in the space. This new addition represents Hathway’s investment into the C-store arena, which continues to evolve and innovate to accommodate the digital consumer.

“Convenience customers are looking for more from their brands from a digital capacity,” said Kevin Rice, Chief Marketing Officer of Hathway. “As this industry looks to advance, we’re primed to help them along their digital transformation, ultimately offering a better experience for their customers. Sam has the real-world experience and foresight to help us partner with the c-store industry in unique and new ways.”

Prior to Hathway, Herro has served as Director of Member Development at Study Groups and as Director of Retail at Kum & Go. For the past decade, he has sought innovative ways to change the how, what, and where of convenience. In his most recent roles, he has facilitated mastermind groups of top executives in the convenience industry in addition to leading the fueling innovation for one of the largest convenience retailers in the US. “The digital customer experience has been a core aspect of my focus over the past few years in the c-store industry. As customer expectations rise, it is no longer enough to have the best corner lot or newest flavor of energy drinks,” said Herro. “Brands have an opportunity to create a truly differentiated digital experience – one that demonstrates

loyalty to their customers while delivering on the brand’s business goals. I look forward to partnering with brands to help them achieve just that.” As a frequent speaker at industry events, Herro has discussed digital innovation, industry forecasts, and more at conferences such as Outlook Leadership and NACS. Herro is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and resides with his family in Des Moines, IA. He’s an avid fly fisherman, cyclist, and rock climber.