Due to the rapid digitization around the world, the usage of intelligent personal assistants, autonomous cars, the internet of things (IoT), digital currencies, and cloud computing is rising. This factor will take the global diesel genset market from $13,773.0 million in 2019 to $21,929.9 million in 2030, at a 6.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

This is because the increasing usage of all such technologies is leading to the demand for an additional space to store all the digital data being created. As a result, more data centers are being constructed around the world, which is ultimately driving the diesel genset market growth. Several components of data centers require a continuous supply of electricity, which, in cases of power cuts, is provided by diesel generators.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/diesel-genset-market/report-sample

During the COVID-19 crisis, the advance of the diesel genset market has been hampered on account of the lockdowns initiated in all parts of the world. Such measures have resulted in the closing down of numerous factories and commercial areas, which has reduced the demand for generators. Additionally, construction has also been stopped at most places, thereby further leading to a low demand for such power generation equipment.

The backup power bifurcation is expected to grow faster in the diesel genset market in the years to come, on the basis of power requirement. Gensets are being widely installed for providing backup electricity at housing societies, individual houses, manufacturing plants, data centers, telecom towers, retail outlets, and hospitality establishments. Due to the increasing manufacturing and construction activities, the demand for backup power is set to rise further.

In the past, under the mobility segment of the diesel genset market, the stationary bifurcation generated the higher revenue. The demand for such equipment is increasing at a high rate in the manufacturing sector of India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil. Moreover, owing to fast-paced urbanization, the demand for stationary gensets for meeting electricity requirements is rising.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Diesel Genset Market Research Report: By Power Requirement (Prime Power, Backup Power), Mobility (Stationary, Portable), Power Rating (7–14 kVA, 15–24 kVA, 25–44 kVA, 45–69 kVA, 70–99 kVA, 100–149 kVA, 150–199 kVA, 200–299 kVA, 300–399 kVA, 400–499 kVA, 500 kVA and Above), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) – Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/diesel-genset-market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest diesel genset market till now, driven by the rising construction activities, increasing installation of low-power-rating gensets at telecommunication towers, and high demand for diesel generators in the residential and commercial sectors. In addition, in China and India, diesel generators are popular as a source of auxiliary power in all industries.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=diesel-genset-market

In the coming years, the growth of the diesel genset market is predicted to be the most rapid in North America. The continent is increasingly witnessing power cuts owing to extreme weather events, such as tornadoes and hurricanes. Moreover, due to a rise in the disposable income of the people of Canada and the U.S., a large number of commercial and residential spaces are being constructed. During their construction and after being leased, these spaces are expected to install generators in a high volume for backup and prime power supply.

Among the most prosperous businesses in the global diesel genset market are Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., Denyo Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, AB Volvo, Siemens AG, Atlas Copco AB, Doosan Corporation, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Key Findings of Global Diesel Genset Market Report

Diesel genset installations increasing at data centers

Low-power gensets account for highest sales

Most end users prefer stationary variants

Diesel genset demand to grow fastest in North America

Market consolidated in nature due to presence of established firms

Market growth hampered during COVID-19 pandemic

Browse More Reports

U.S. Diesel Genset Market – https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-diesel-genset-market

India Diesel Genset Market – https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-diesel-genset-market

Nigeria Diesel Genset Market – https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/nigeria-diesel-genset-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.