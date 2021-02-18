Dickinson Fleet Services (Dickinson or DFS) announces the acquisition of Diesel Minnesota (DMI) of St. Paul, Minn., serving to expand the geographic reach of DFS. This investment bolsters the geographic reach of Dickinson’s nationwide fleet services, including shop service, scheduled on-site maintenance and emergency mobile service. Under DFS leadership, DMI will expand its maintenance services in the greater Minneapolis market and the state of Minnesota. This new acquisition will allow Dickinson to better service its customers and will provide an enhanced service experience to the long-standing customers of DMI through even greater flexibility and extended maintenance capabilities across the country.

“We are very excited to welcome Diesel Minnesota into the Dickinson family,” said Ted Coltrain, executive officer at DFS. “DMI has built a strong reputation in the Minneapolis area for providing high-quality, customer-focused repair services in its local Minneapolis community. This strong reputation will allow us to better serve our existing customers in the region and allow us to better service DMI customers across the nation.”

“The integration of DMI into Dickinson is a great opportunity for all involved,” added Mike Dickinson, executive officer at DFS. “We’re looking forward to continuing our growth with the customers, suppliers, and employees DMI has cultivated over the past 15 years in the St. Paul and Minneapolis area.”

“Becoming a part of Dickinson will allow us to create greater stability for our employees and better support our long-standing relationships with customers in our area,” said Darcy Anderson and Robert Anderson, co-owners of Diesel Minnesota. “We’re proud to have developed the relationships we have with our employees, customers and partners over the last 15 years, and we know that these relationships will remain strong and grow deeper as a direct result of this acquisition.”

Diesel Minnesota marks Dickinson’s eleventh acquisition since 2017. Under the ownership of Cox Automotive, DFS continues to pursue additional acquisition targets across North America.