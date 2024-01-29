D&H United, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and the leading provider of mission-critical maintenance, testing and inspection services for fueling stations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, is excited to announce the opening of branch operations in Omaha, NE.

Starting February 19, D&H United will supply a full suite of fuel system maintenance and repair services. The company is securing a new office which will be the company’s 34th regional location and will further enhance D&H’s ability to serve clients in Nebraska. The expansion comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Gilbarco Veeder-Root has awarded D&H United the rights to distribute and service Gilbarco Veeder-Root petroleum equipment throughout the state.

“We are delighted to announce our new office in Omaha, and we feel the opening of our Omaha location is a reflection of our commitment to be a dependable partner for our clients in the Nebraska market,” said Tracy Long, D&H United CEO. “This expansion supports our growth strategy and will allow us to better serve the industry while offering best-in-class service.”

Industry-veteran Glenn Farmer will serve as the temporary General Manager for the location. With 31 years in the petroleum equipment industry, Farmer has served in a number of leadership positions in his 20 years with D&H United, most recently as Strategic Account Manager.