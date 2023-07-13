D&H United Fueling Solutions, Inc., a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and a leading provider of mission-critical maintenance, testing and inspection services for fueling stations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, announced that Tracy Long has been named Chief Executive Officer. Long brings extensive experience running large field service organizations across North America. Long joins D&H from Diversey, a specialty chemicals and equipment company, where she served as the President of the North American region. Prior to Diversey, Long spent 13 years at Johnson Controls, where she managed a $2 billion P&L and several thousand field service and installation professionals across the HVAC, Fire and Security services segments. Long holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Long succeeds Bo Sasnett, who founded D&H United and has served as CEO since 2015. Sasnett will move into the role of Co-Chairman of the Board. Sasnett is a veteran executive in the fueling station space and executed an aggressive growth strategy at D&H, growing the business from a few locations in 2015 to one of North America’s largest providers of fueling station and EV infrastructure services with over 1,150 employees.

“Building and growing D&H has been such an incredible and rewarding experience, and I could not be more excited about Tracy Long joining the team as CEO as we embark on our next phase of growth,” said Sasnett. “Tracy is ideally suited to lead our company with deep experience in running field service and installation businesses at scale. She brings the process, people and technology expertise that will help propel D&H to the next level. Equally important, she is a great fit with our people-oriented culture. We have an incredibly talented management team who will benefit from Tracy’s leadership, and I look forward to working with her and the entire team in my new role as Co-Chairman of the Board.”

Long stated, “D&H has been on an exciting growth path and has an amazing future and vision. I am so excited to join the team and look forward to what we accomplish together. I would like to thank Bo for his vision, leadership and his contributions to D&H. He has been essential to building the company to what it is today, and I look forward to working together with him, the broader leadership team, and every single member of the D&H family as we continue to grow D&H.”

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point stated, “We could not be more excited in having partnered with Tracy to help us lead D&H through its next phase of growth. Tracy’s strong track record in running leading field service organizations, exceptional experience with M&A and integration, and most importantly, collaborative and growth-oriented approach to developing her teams, have made her the right partner to continue scaling D&H. We thank Bo for his incredible leadership and are looking forward to continuing working with him in his new role”.

For more information contact laltizer@dh-united.com or visit www.dh-united.com