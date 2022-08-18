Inc. magazine revealed that D&H United Fueling Solutions was named to the prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at some of America’s most successful, dynamic and growing companies.

“It is a great honor to be included in the Inc. 5000,” said Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United Fueling. “Most gratifying is the recognition this gives to our team. Our company is all about our people and this is proof of our team’s hard work and success and the culture we are building.”

D&H United’s growth has been fueled by a customer driven, people-oriented culture that has provided organic growth, expansion into new geographic regions as well as the addition of new service lines. In addition, the company has made key strategic acquisitions to support their overall strategy. Sasnett added, “As we look to the future, we continue to see a great growth path for our company and our team.”

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said the 2022 designation brings extra distinction. “The 2022 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

The Inc. 5000, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.