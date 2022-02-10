D&H United Fueling Solutions, a leading supplier of petroleum fuel system equipment, installation and service in the Southwest, announced today that Mike McCabe has joined the company as Director, EV Infrastructure. In this role, McCabe will be directing D&H United’s EV charging installation and service business.

McCabe brings over 10 years of development, construction, and field operations in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure field. Before joining D&H United, he was at Nissan Americas, managing EV infrastructure installations with dealers, Nissan facilities and other electric vehicle service providers. Prior to this, McCabe led service and operations teams at EvGo and was previously with NRG Energy (and predecessors) in utility operations, marketing, and smart energy.

Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United Fueling Solutions, stated, “While our core business continues to grow and should thrive for decades, we also believe that there is an exciting opportunity for us in the EV Infrastructure market. As the EV market grows, we will see a dual infrastructure develop for both ICE and EVs. We are well positioned with the capabilities to provide services to both markets across our footprint. We are pleased for Mike to join us and lead our team in this important new market.”

