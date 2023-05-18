D&H United Fueling Solutions, Inc. a leading provider for services for petroleum fueling sites and EV charging infrastructure announced four key recent additions to its executive team – Nina Lucas, Chief People Officer, Lance Altizer, Chief Commercial Officer, Tyler Goldstein, VP and Head of M&A and Integration and, Patrick Peppelaar, Senior Corporate Construction Manager. “As our company continues to have significant growth it is necessary for us to add new executive capabilities as we transform into a major national service provider,” said Bo Sasnett, Chief Executive Officer. “Nina, Lance, Tyler and Patrick all bring unique new skills and diverse backgrounds to our experienced team of industry experts and professionals. Collectively, they bring additional leadership skills critical to sustain and enhance our customer focus during this time of growth. I could not be more pleased to have them join the D&H United family.”

Nina Lucas joined D&H United in January as Chief People Officer and a member of the executive leadership team. In this role, she leads the People function for the company and is responsible for driving the overall human resources strategy, talent recruitment and management, and the leadership development processes. Nina is focused on empowering the company’s employees to achieve to achieve the D&H United mission and enhancing the people and family culture that attracts and inspires passionate talent. Prior to joining D&H United, Nina served as Chief People Officer at Artisan Design Group, where she oversaw growth from 300 to 3,500 people across 29 states.

In February, Lance Altizer assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer to help accelerate profitable growth through sales and marketing excellence. Lance leads the D&H United commercial team with a focus on developing a scalable organization and processes that enable the ongoing expansion of the business. He has more than 25 years of commercial leadership and transformation experience in a variety of manufacturing industries.

As VP, Head of M&A and Integration, Tyler Goldstein brings significant M&A and integration experience to the company. Tyler will partner with key stakeholders across the company to plan, track and execute successful integration of acquired companies. Tyler has nearly 10 years of M&A experience, most recently, serving as a Vice President at Equity Group Investments (EGI), the private investment firm of billionaire investor Sam Zell. While at EGI, he focused on investing in logistics and route-based services businesses and served as a board member for several of EGI’s portfolio companies.

Patrick Peppelaar, Senior Corporate Construction Manager, brings more than 30 years of retail fueling construction and project management experience to the team. At D&H United, Patrick is responsible for construction and project management and will drive improvements to the processes and tools to further enhance D&H United’s industry-leading capability for fueling system installation. Most recently, Patrick held the position of Construction Engineering Manager for the Rocky Mountain Business Unit of Circle K where he managed direct construction projects from conception to completion.

For more information contact breichhold@dh-united.com or visit www.dh-united.com