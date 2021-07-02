D&H United Fueling Solutions, a leading supplier of petroleum fuel system equipment, installation, and service in the Southwest, announced that it has acquired Petroleum Marketers Equipment Company of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Petroleum Marketers is a full-service petroleum industry supplier covering the state of Oklahoma and northern Texas with branches in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas-Ft. Worth. The combined companies will have approximately 350 team members, including 230 field technicians with 12 branches operating in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United Fueling Solutions, stated, “We are very excited to welcome Bryan Newcomb and the Petroleum Marketer’s team to the D&H United family. We have a deep respect for their team and the 50+ year history and reputation in our industry. Our companies have a similar family-oriented culture with a focus on providing excellent service to our customers. Together, we will provide greater scale, resources and coverage for both our customers and vendor partners.”

Bryan Newcomb, President of Petroleum Marketers added, “We are extremely pleased to join the D&H United team. I could not think of a better fit for our company. D&H United has similar values and culture and is a perfect match with our geographic coverage areas. The combination provides the largest coverage area in the Southwest for both our team and customers.”

In February 2020, KLH Capital partnered with D&H United’s management team to recapitalize and continue the growth path of the company. “D&H United’s services are an essential infrastructure business located throughout the growing sunbelt of the Southwest. We are excited to continue to support the Company’s vision and expansion with the acquisition of Petroleum Marketers,” said James Darnell, Partner at KLH Capital.

D&H United Fueling Solutions is the leading supplier of petroleum fuel system equipment, installation, and service in the Southwest. The company has 350 employees and is an authorized distributor and service provider for Gilbarco Veeder-Root as well as other major equipment brands. For more information contact breichhold@dh-united.com or visit www.dh-united.com