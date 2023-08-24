Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced a new partnership with GRUBBRR, a cutting-edge provider of self-ordering technology. The partners will launch a self-ordering solution, DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR, within the DFS Anthem UX™ platform on the Wayne Ovation® fuel dispenser.

DFS’s collaboration with GRUBBRR will generate increased revenue for fuel retailers by providing them the opportunity to offer customers the convenience of ordering food and shopping for products while pumping gas. DX Market powered by GRUBBRR will also enable retailers to offer customizable promotions and upsell opportunities with video and static content. This cutting-edge experience delivers on the transgenerational consumer expectation that fueling stations are becoming increasingly automated and featuring more self-checkout options, revealed in DFS’s Future of Fueling Trend Report.

“DFS Anthem UX platform is a powerful tool for retailers to drive foot traffic into their stores and increase sales for promoted items,” said Kurt Dillen, VP Global Business Development at DFS. “Integrating GRUBBRR’s self-ordering technology into DFS’s Anthem UX platform, DX Market will enable customers to make purchases before stepping into the store, allowing for a quicker, more streamlined experience and increased satisfaction. With many gas station owners making a majority of their money in retail, we expect a meaningful impact on revenues.”

“To maximize profitability, merchants need to reduce friction in the checkout process and engage consumers in new and innovative ways,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Our software is designed to streamline the ordering process and provide a seamless customer experience, creating a one-stop-shop solution that empowers retailers to grow revenue through improved consumer retention and increased basket size.”

“As a customer-centric company, DFS seeks to enhance the fueling experience and provide value-added solutions,” said Kendra Keller, Vice President and General Manager, North America at DFS. “The integration of GRUBBRR’s self-ordering software into the Anthem UX reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best overall experience while at the pump. The self-ordering solution also simplifies the order fulfillment process for store operators, improving operational efficiency for the benefit of not only the consumer, but the retailer as well.”

“Consumers expect frictionless shopping experiences, both online and in-store,” said Farshad Tafazzoli, Chief Strategy Officer at GRUBBRR. “We’re honored to be selected by DFS as their self-ordering solution to enhance consumer convenience. As gas stations and convenience stores make this digital transition, GRUBBRR is proud to optimize the customer journey.”

DX Market powered by GRUBBRR is set to roll out initially in select fuel stations across the United States, with plans for global expansion in the future. For more information, visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dfs-dx-market