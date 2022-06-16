Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging, and wetstock management, is pleased to announce the launch of its first ever four-nozzle Wayne Helix CNG fuel dispenser across two fuel stations in France. This double-sided model (featuring two nozzles per side and four nozzles total) builds upon DFS’ advanced dispenser technology and encompasses an enhanced user interface, while showcasing DFS’ ongoing commitment to support the global fuel retail industry by providing high-quality alternative energy options.

With the ability for both traditional passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles to use this fuel dispenser simultaneously, the four-nozzle Helix CNG fuel dispenser facilitates flexible refueling from a single CNG (compressed natural gas) island at busy forecourts. This new dispenser configuration also accommodates the increasing demand for fuel stations to diversify their alternative fuel offering in Europe.

The Helix CNG dispenser measures the actual mass of gas (in kilograms) delivered into each vehicle, regardless of the pressure values, temperature and density and also offers considerably lower running costs than petrol or diesel alternatives. Designed to the highest level of security standards, the stylish, flexible Helix family of fuel dispensers lets you effectively and efficiently promote alternative fuel to your customers, making it easy for customers to get all their fuel needs from one place, boosting sales and driving up profits.

Domenico Sicilia, DFS Regional Sales Director in the EMEA region, commented, “DFS is a reliable and leading CNG fuel dispenser manufacturer within European markets and has been for decades, through its 130-year-old Wayne Fueling Systems brand. Our CNG models can accommodate both CNG and regular refueling grades, and now with our new four-nozzle model we can enhance usability in busy forecourts throughout Europe.”

Régis Bacq, Technical Services, TSG France said, “In France, more and more trucks and buses are equipped with NGV2 filling plugs, or even two models NGV1 and NGV2. The advantage of having the choice of these on each side of the fuel dispenser means that drivers don’t have to think about which fuel dispenser they need to use to efficiently refuel. This resulted in less manoeuvres on the forecourt, thus reducing the risk of accidents as well as waiting times. Not only does this dispenser configuration meets the demand of our customers, as well as the increased distribution of CNG in France, it also makes refueling easier and safer.”