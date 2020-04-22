DeanHouston, Inc., a leading full-service, business-to-business, integrated marketing communications firm, announced the decision to convert the company’s Exhibit Logistics large-format printing capabilities to include the manufacturing of washable, double-layered, cloth face masks. The reusable face masks were made to help slow the spread of COVID-19 for essential businesses where employees have exposure to the public or coworkers, and to help keep local people employed.

“A large number of our clients have been deemed essential manufacturers, and we have come to learn that securing these masks has not been an easy task,” said Dale Dean, CEO and Founder of DeanHouston. “We realized very quickly that with our industrial-sized digital textile printer we had the capability to quickly mobilize and fulfill an emerging need to help keep people safe and help slow the spread of this pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of face coverings in public areas where social distancing measures can be challenging. Recent studies have shown a significant number of individuals with coronavirus can be asymptomatic, making the use of facial coverings an important recommended practice for maintaining and controlling viral transmission.

Exhibit Logistics, a division of DeanHouston, is a full-service trade show production company with grand-format textile printing capabilities, and is leading the effort to produce these personal protective equipment (PPE) materials. The company quickly converted its grand format dye-sublimation printer and entire facility to begin full-scale production of various types of reusable face masks. Company logos or any number of designs can be printed on the face masks. Masks are available in multiple styles and designs, including double-sheet cotton cover; single sheet polyester cover with single sheet cotton barrier and filter pocket; or single sheet polyester cover with double sheet barrier and filter pocket. Multiple filter types (not included) can be inserted into the filter pocket.

Exhibit Logistics is also producing face shields that have been assembled using the CDC-compliant process. The company’s face shields include a forehead guard with thin-gauge and a flexible PVC outer shell and soft foam insert. On the company’s face shield, there is a head strap with a one-size-fits-all adjustable Velcro design for long wear and maximum comfort. The face shields have been constructed using these lightweight materials, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to provide full facial coverage without sacrificing wearer visibility or impeding communication.

For every ten masks DeanHouston produces, one mask will be donated. With every order, companies or individuals purchasing masks have the option of designating them to health care workers and those caring for others in need at hospitals, nursing homes, retirement communities, other health care facilities or first responders.

Minimum orders of 500 masks are being accepted at this time. For more information on the masks or shields, please contact Tyler Houston at 740-646-2914 or tyler.houston@exhibitlogistics.com.