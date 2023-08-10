Cummins Inc. and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, announced a memorandum of understanding to leverage complementary positioning in hydrogen, natural gas, and other lower carbon fuel value chains. The announcement expands the two companies’ previous strategic collaboration on hydrogen and renewable natural gas and is expected to encompass other liquid renewable fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel and renewable diesel. This collaboration is intended to encourage commercial and industrial adoption in North America.

“At Cummins, we are working to bring our Destination Zero strategy to life, and we recognize we can’t do this alone,” explained Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Through Accelera by Cummins we have leading zero-emissions technologies for commercial and industrial applications, and we continue to offer a broad portfolio of engine-based solutions that reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions today. By collaborating strategically with Chevron, we plan to improve access to fuel and infrastructure for our customers, helping grow the availability of alternative and renewable fuels while reducing emissions.”

“Achieving a lower carbon future that serves all people requires ambitious innovations and pragmatic solutions that deliver measurable results,” said Chevron’s President of Americas Products Andy Walz. “Collaborations like this one with Cummins are intended to make energy and global supply chains more affordable and reliable while helping commercial fleets who use our products and Cummins’ equipment to advance a lower carbon world. No one company or industry can go at it alone – together with Cummins, we aim to deliver progress today.”

Cummins and Chevron each have contributed to the research, development and global deployment of alternative fuels innovation, systems and technologies and will work together on enabling the commercial development at scale of alternative fuels production, transportation and delivery systems for industrial and commercial markets, with target consumption by transportation vehicles of the type manufactured by Cummins. Workstreams in the new collaboration focus on hydrogen, natural gas, and other alternative lower carbon intensity fuels such as renewable gasoline blend, biodiesel, renewable diesel, compressed natural gas, and other liquid renewables to expand commercial adoption.