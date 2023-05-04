CTVG, part of the Vision Group Network (VGN), held its first meeting in March. This report provides a unique view into the conversation of tech leaders in the industry. The main topics from this CTVG “Tech Trailblazing” Vision Report include:

Leveraging AI for c-stores

Tech-related labor goals

How far is too far in data collection?

And more….

“I’m glad the meeting outcome will be public. I love sharing my point of view to support the greater good,” says CTVG member Nick Peters, VP IT with Campbell Oil. This can help ‘normalize the playing field’. I appreciate having large, medium and small retail companies as members and really enjoyed the collaborative effort of the group that you don’t often get in meetings.”

To get the CTVG Vision Report CLICK HERE. On this same page you can also download Vision Reports from VGN’s Convenience Leaders Vision Group.

Convenience Technology Vision Group brings together invited tech leaders for quarterly virtual meetings to discuss challenges, opportunities and solutions impacting the convenience channel. NACS President and CEO Henry Armour is among the members of the CLVG.

The group is committed to sharing its views and perspectives in order to advance the convenience retailing and mobility industry. CTVG operates under Vision Group Network, which gathers the collective knowledge and ideas of its members for the purpose of sharing within the retail community.

To learn more about the Vision Group Network and for suggestions on how to best utilize these reports contact the co-founders Myra Kressner (myra@kressnerstrategygroup.com), Eva Strasburger (eva@strasglobal.com) or Roy (roy@strasglobal.com).