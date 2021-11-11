Crystal Flash, Inc., a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based energy distribution company serving residential, commercial and agricultural customers, has acquired J-M Transports, Inc. (JMT) of Newark, Illinois. JMT, founded in 1983 by Barry Jacobson, is a fuels and propane transport provider serving Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and other Midwestern states.

“As we began the sale process, it became evident that Crystal Flash would provide the perfect fit for our valued employees. We are happy that our employees will have the opportunity to flourish as employee owners of Crystal Flash,” said JMT founder Barry Jacobson.

Crystal Flash, Inc. President/CEO Tom Olive welcomed the news, “We are humbled and thrilled the Jacobson family is entrusting their 38-year labor of love and hard work to the employee owners of Crystal Flash; Barry and Joan have built a strong business with exceptional professional drivers focused on safe customer service. We are excited for Brad and Jeff Jacobson to continue leading our new Midwest division and look forward to working together to grow the business.” Brad Jacobson, who will serve as Senior Operations Manager of the new Crystal Flash Midwest Transportation Office said, “We are proud to join the Crystal Flash team and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the same level of service they have come to expect from J-M Transports.”

Olive added, “The employee owners of Crystal Flash are excited to welcome the JMT drivers, dispatchers and management to our team. We look forward to delighting our customers with quality service and safe deliveries for many years to come.”