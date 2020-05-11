Starting now and ending September 7, every purchase made using Casey’s Rewards, after online registration, is a chance to win as much as $20,000 for yourself and an additional $20,000 for a cause in your community, in addition to other cash prizes. Guests can also play Casey’s Instant Win game online every day this summer for chances to win free drinks, pizza slices and other great prizes.

“Now, more than ever, we could all use a lift while also helping out our community, and this program does just that,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey’s General Stores. “We want to help guests enjoy their summer, and what better way than to give away our favorite products like pizza and drinks as well as cash prizes. They have the chance to win cash for themselves, but most importantly win cash for an organization that gives back in their hometown. Everyone wins when they shop with Casey’s Rewards this summer.”

There are several prizes available during the summer program.

One (1) Grand Prize: $20,000 for the winner and $20,000 for a cause in their hometown.

Four (4) First Place Prizes: $10,000 for the winner and $2,000 for a cause in their hometown.

Six (6) Second Place Prizes: $5,000 for the winner and $1,000 for a cause in their hometown.

A Weekly $500 Cash Prize: One winner will be selected each week from May-August and receive a $500 Visa gift card.

An Instant Win Game: Casey’s Rewards members can play a digital Instant Win Game each day to win free food, drinks and more.

The grand, first and second prize winners will be selected randomly throughout the summer, and, in addition to the cash prize for themselves, will win their town a donation to cause in their community.

Enrollment in Casey’s Rewards and registration online is required to play. Casey’s launched its rewards program in January, which enables guests to easily earn and track points on eligible purchases any way they shop at Casey’s – in-store, online, at the pump or over the phone. As soon as guests earn 250 points, they can redeem them in a variety of ways including converting points into Casey’s Cash, which can be used to pay for items inside the store, redeem points for cents off of fuel or turn points into a donation to a local school of their choice. The ability for Casey’s Rewards members to turn points they have earned into a donation to local schools – called Cash for Classrooms – is a distinctive feature, demonstrating Casey’s purpose to make lives better for its communities and guests.

For more information on Casey’s Win-Win summer program visit https://www.caseys.com/.