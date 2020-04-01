As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate across the globe, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Circle K, have implemented critical emergency measures for the protection and support of the health and safety of its customers and employees.

In many areas where Couche-Tard and Circle K operate, its stores are designated as part of the emergency infrastructure to serve communities. At all times, the company is staying true to its mission of making its customers’ lives a little easier every day and is operating with a long-term mindset for the continuity and value of the business.

Brian Hannasch, the company President and CEO, said: “I know these are stressful, difficult days as we see the effects of this global pandemic on our lives, workplaces, and neighborhoods. As a company, we are deeply committed to being part of the solution for our customers and our employees. Our team members are working hard to create impactful measures to serve our communities, and I have never been prouder to be the leader of this company.”

Keeping its focus on its key priority of the health and safety of its employees and customers, the company has put in place significant measures at its stores including:

Enacting stringent cleaning measures several times daily anywhere hands touch from surfaces, screens, pumps, restrooms and more.

Increasing safety, hygiene, and packaging around food and beverages

Installing clear barriers at cash registers to protect customers and employees from coughs, sneezes or other possible exposure

Reinforcing best hygiene practices through digital media and display screens at registers

Marking stores for social distancing at the checkout line

Putting frequently asked questions and answers on its website concerning how stores are operating during these unprecedented times and what our customers can expect in terms of store closing and sanitizing procedures if an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company is also doing its part to say thank you to those working day and night to combat the virus. Free coffee, tea, and polar pop is being offered to first responders and health care workers, as well as to store employees*.

For the company’s hourly store employees on the frontline of this crisis, additional financial and healthcare measures have been implemented including:

Emergency Sick Care Plan for hourly employees in North America that includes both a bank of sick pay hours as well as a pay continuation benefit if someone is either diagnosed with COVID-19 or is placed under a mandatory quarantine.

that includes both a bank of sick pay hours as well as a pay continuation benefit if someone is either diagnosed with COVID-19 or is placed under a mandatory quarantine. Emergency Appreciation Pay premium for store employees in North America of an additional $2.50 to base hourly rate of pay for all hours worked.

of an additional to base hourly rate of pay for all hours worked. Virtual wellness is being added as a benefit for U.S. hourly store employee who have concerns regarding the coronavirus.

In particular, these enhanced employment benefits are part of the emergency planning for North America hourly workers, who do not have same government safety nets as in other regions where the company operates.

As this unprecedented crisis evolves, Couche-Tard and Circle K are committed to updating its customers, employees, and communities on the company’s emergency measures via its websites, social media channels, and internal communication tools.

*Offer varies in different regions.