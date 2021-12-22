Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announced an agreement with Slidell Oil Company and related entities under which Couche-Tard has acquired 17 convenience stores operating primarily under the Purple Cow banner as well as 23 wholesale fuels accounts across three southeastern states. The assets and accounts are owned and operated by Slidell Oil Company of Slidell, Louisiana. The acquisition closed on Dec. 16, 2021.

Slidell Oil’s principal owners are brothers Keith and Brian Baker, third-generation owners who have managed the company since the early 2000’s. Slidell Oil traces its roots back to the 1940’s and has a proud history in both the convenience retail and wholesale fuels business, primarily in Louisiana and Alabama.

The Slidell Oil assets are large, modern, high-volume facilities that will complement the existing Circle K portfolio in the region. On the fuel side, the wholesale accounts will further complement Circle K’s wholesale fuels business.

“We are very pleased to add Slidell Oil’s high-quality locations and fueling assets to our growing footprint along the Gulf Coast,” said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard’s Executive Vice President, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization. “As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day.”